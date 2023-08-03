Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

