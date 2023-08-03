Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 93,670 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,670 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

