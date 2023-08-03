Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 3,782,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

