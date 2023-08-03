Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on B. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

