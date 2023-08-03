Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

