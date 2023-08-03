Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BECN opened at $86.51 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

