Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.89) to GBX 2,330 ($29.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,522 ($32.38) to GBX 2,727 ($35.01) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

