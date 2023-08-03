Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of BOIVF stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.