Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of BOIVF stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
About Bolloré
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bolloré
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.