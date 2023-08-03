Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.