Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.6 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
