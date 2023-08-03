Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at $113,163,615.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 537,600 shares of company stock worth $14,611,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of BFH stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

