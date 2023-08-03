Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,412.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Brembo has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.
About Brembo
