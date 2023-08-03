British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.