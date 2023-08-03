British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.17

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.22. British Land shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 42,617 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.56) to GBX 325 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.97) to GBX 432 ($5.55) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

