BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,984 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $67,449.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,417,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,863,692.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 8,201 units in 11 states.

