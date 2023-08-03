Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $107.20 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.