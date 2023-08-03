Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $107.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

