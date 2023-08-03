Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $140.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 742.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

