Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 739,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,774.0 days.
Cargojet Stock Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
