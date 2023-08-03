Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Argus

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Argus from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.