Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRI opened at $74.06 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

