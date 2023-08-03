Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,595.0 days.
CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.
