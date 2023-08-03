CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.83

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.83 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 168.13 ($2.16). CC Japan Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 165.25 ($2.12), with a volume of 84,375 shares traded.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £220.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,816.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.13.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

