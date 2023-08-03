CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 879,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.5 days.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CESDF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

