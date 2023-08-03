China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,904,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 23,494,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.7 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.