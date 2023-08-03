China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,904,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 23,494,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.7 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CICHF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.