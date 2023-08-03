China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,485,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 26,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137,427.0 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

CHHQF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94. China Hongqiao Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Hongqiao Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

