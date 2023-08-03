China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,178,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 4,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHSYF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. China Medical System has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Get China Medical System alerts:

About China Medical System

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.