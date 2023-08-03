China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,178,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 4,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHSYF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. China Medical System has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
About China Medical System
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Medical System
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.