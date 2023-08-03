Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.