Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.61.
About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
