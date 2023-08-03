CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

