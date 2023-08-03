Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $624.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $648.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.86.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.