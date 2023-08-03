Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Barclays downgraded Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 330,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

