Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coursera by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 458,008 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coursera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 651,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 651,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,925 shares of company stock valued at $11,589,155 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.