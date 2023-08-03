Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after acquiring an additional 119,928 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 129.29%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

