Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR stock opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

