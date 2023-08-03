Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.07

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.07 and traded as high as C$26.50. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Currency Exchange International Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.38.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.88 million during the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 3.0546968 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

