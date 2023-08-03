CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in CVB Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 116,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,259.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.01 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVBF. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.