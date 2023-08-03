Cwm LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.