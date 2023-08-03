Cwm LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.38. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.