DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

