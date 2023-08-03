DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

NYSE DV opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,789.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

