Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 742,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.29. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

About Douglas Elliman

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.