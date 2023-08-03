Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.49. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 18,260 shares changing hands.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 158.72% and a negative net margin of 39.24%. Research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Featured Articles
