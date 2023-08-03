Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.49. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 18,260 shares changing hands.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 158.72% and a negative net margin of 39.24%. Research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.