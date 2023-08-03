Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

NYSE:DT opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $3,983,927.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 51.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $36,282,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 33.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

