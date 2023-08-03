Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

