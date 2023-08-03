Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.51

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and traded as high as $63.29. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESALY. Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eisai in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

