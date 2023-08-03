Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.51

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and traded as high as $63.29. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on ESALY. Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eisai in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ESALY
Eisai Trading Down 2.1 %
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eisai
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.