Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.49. Electrovaya shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 104,517 shares changing hands.
Electrovaya Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
