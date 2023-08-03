Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stake Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enovis were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. State of Wyoming increased its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enovis by 1,496.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENOV opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ENOV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $119,139 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

