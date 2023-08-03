Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.