Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.75

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$14.34. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$13.83, with a volume of 25,260 shares trading hands.

Fairfax India Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

About Fairfax India

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.