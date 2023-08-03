Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

